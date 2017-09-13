Sporting clinch 3-2 victory at Olympiakos

ATHENS: Sporting claimed an impressive 3-2 win at Olympiakos Piraeus thanks to three goals in a stunning first half-display in their Champions League Group D opener on Tuesday.

Goals from Seydou Doumbia in the second minute and Gelson Martins just over 10 minutes later left the home side shell-shocked and created a platform for Sporting to take the points.

Bruno Fernandes added the visitors' third goal in the 43rd before two late second half goals from Olympiakos substitute Felipe Pardo made the scoreline more respectable for the hosts.

The result means that in a group in which Barcelona thrashed Juventus 3-0, Olympiakos already look vulnerable.

