Sporting world stands as one after London terror attack

LONDON: Manchester United's Michael Carrick's rallying call 'We'll stay together and stay strong' summed up the sporting world's response on Sunday (Jun 4) to the latest terror outrage that left seven dead and dozens injured in London.

The 35-year-old midfielder made the remarks in a short speech at his Old Trafford testimonial in front of 70,000 spectators, including families of both the victims of the suicide bombing under a fortnight ago in Manchester.

Also present were over 300 members of the emergency services who Carrick had also invited.

Elsewhere, Australian cricket captain Steve Smith paid his respects whilst expressing his and his team-mates satisfaction regarding security arrangements for them at the ongoing Champions Trophy tournament hosted in Britain.

The Australians - who postponed a Test series in Bangladesh in 2015 because of a possible security risk - take on the Bangladeshis on Monday at London's The Oval cricket ground which is close to London Bridge, one of the two sites where the attacks took place late Saturday.

The final of the prestigious One Day International tournament is also due to be played at The Oval on June 18th.

Carrick and Smith joined many from the sporting world to offer their condolences to the victims of the three assailants who smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before attacking revellers in a popular nightlife hub with knives, in the third deadly terror attack in Britain since March.

The Indian and Pakistani cricket teams observed a minute's silence prior to their Champions Trophy match in Birmingham.

Smith - who along with his team-mates were ordered not to leave their hotel on Saturday as the horrific events unfolded - said they had been reassured by the feedback over their security.

"You never want to see that happening around the world - particularly when we're so close to the events that happened last night," said Smith at his eve of match press conference.

"We've been briefed by our security team this morning, and they are comfortable with where security is at. For us, it's about just being diligent with everything that we do and continuing the tournament as usual."

England bowler Steven Finn said he had no concerns. "We're all very comfortable that there's a ring of steel around (the tournament)," he told Sky Sports. "Everyone who is within the ground and we ourselves will be safe."

'IT'S BEEN A TOUGH TIME'

Tennis is due to get its annual outdoor swing through England in June culminating in Wimbledon but neither Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal nor Denmark's former women's world number one Caroline Wozniacki are countenancing not coming.

"You know, I don't know what you can do to prevent it," said Wozniacki after she progressed to the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

"In the end of the day, I think they are here (in France) and the UK trying to do everything they can to keep the security at the highest level."

Nadal for his part said it was now sadly commonplace all over the world. "With these kind of things, you cannot feel 100% safe in the one place," said Nadal. "That's very bad news for everybody, no?"

A plethora of London-based football clubs also tweeted their condolences with Premier League champions Chelsea departing from the traditional 'our thoughts are with' statement by simply stating 'London (with the icon of a red heart)'.

The attacks drew a reaction from Spanish international footballer Sergio Ramos, who had just lifted the Champions League trophy after captaining Real Madrid to a 4-1 victory over Juventus. "Our thoughts are with #London," he tweeted.

Our thoughts are with #London. — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 4 June 2017





Carrick and legendary former manager Alex Ferguson had laid wreaths in the centre circle prior to kick-off of his testimonial.

"This game has now got extra significance in the wake of what has happened over the last couple of weeks," he said.

"It's been a tough time. I'd like to welcome the families of some of the victims of last week on my behalf. I'd like to extend my condolences and my thoughts to those affected in Manchester and in London last night."