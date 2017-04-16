SportSG seeks FAS clarification over ‘large donations’

SINGAPORE: Sport Singapore (SportSG) has requested for a "complete and satisfactory report" from the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) over its management of large donations, the governing body of local sports said in a statement on Sunday (Apr 16).

The statement from SportSG comes after Hougang United chairman Bill Ng revealed he donated S$850,000 to FAS, telling media that the national footballing body had asked him for a donation rather than a sponsorship for the now-defunct football club LionsXII.

Ng, who is leading one of the two teams running for the upcoming FAS Council Election, told media that FAS asked him for donation because this would require just a cheque whereas "a lot of contracts" would be needed for a sponsorship.

FAS responded to Ng's comments by calling it "a baseless and untrue accusation".

In its statement on Sunday, SportSG has now requested clarification over "the management of large donations to or through FAS, and the source and management of these funds".



"As the sports sector charity administrator, SportSG will require the new council to provide a complete and satisfactory report on the management of these matters," said its spokesperson.

PROBE ON 'SIT-OUT' CLUBS

Within the same statement, SportSG also revealed that it had asked the FAS in February 2016 to “provide justification” on why former S.League clubs Tanjong Pagar United, Gombak United and Woodlands Wellington (WWFC) were “allowed to continue their tenancy” at SportSG facilities.

“Consequently, Gombak United and WWFC were required to vacate the premises at Bukit Gombak Stadium and Woodlands Stadium in Jun 2016 as there was no justifiable reason for them to remain,” the statement said.



A month later, SportSG asked FAS to look into the proposed merger of WWFC with Hougang following the end of the 2014 S.League season, which ultimately fell through.



“Following the receipt of feedback from the public on the proposed merger of WWFC with Hougang United Football Club, and complaints over the management of jackpot revenue at WWFC, Sport Singapore, in March 2016, had asked the FAS to conduct an investigation to clarify the facts of the matter, address irregularities, if any, and provide Sport Singapore with a report,” the statement added.

SportSG is still waiting on the results of the investigation into the “sit-out” S.League clubs, which it said is taking longer than expected, before deciding on follow-up action.