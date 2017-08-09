Spotakova reclaims world javelin title 10 years on

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Barbora Spotakova of the Czech Republic regained the javelin world title she first won 10 years ago at the World Championships on Tuesday.

LONDON: Barbora Spotakova of the Czech Republic regained the javelin world title she first won 10 years ago at the World Championships on Tuesday.

The world record holder threw 66.76 metres on her second attempt in the final, which proved enough to clinch a second world gold for the 36-year-old.

Spotakova, who claimed the second of her Olympic titles in the same London stadium five years ago, improved on her 2016 performance when she won bronze in the Rio Games.

China's Li Lingwei, twice Asian champion, threw a personal best of 66.25 to clinch silver and her compatriot Lyu Huihui, who came second in Beijing two years ago, claimed bronze with her penultimate throw of 65.26.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge, editing by Ed Osmond)