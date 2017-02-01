Spurs held to goalless draw by strugglers Sunderland

Reuters - Tottenham Hotspur's title push suffered a setback as they were held to a goalless draw at Premier League relegation strugglers Sunderland on Tuesday.

The draw moved Tottenham up to second on 47 points, above north London rivals Arsenal on goal difference, after Arsene Wenger's side suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Watford.

Victor Wanyama missed a good chance to put Tottenham ahead in the second half when he failed to convert with a header after Son Heung-min had twisted and turned before dinking a cross to the far post.

Spurs pegged the hosts back as they looked for a winner, but Sunderland held firm to secure a point that moved them off the bottom of the table above Hull City, who visit Manchester United on Wednesday.

