Sri Lanka name new selection panel led by Labrooy

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka named a new selection committee on Tuesday, putting former test bowler Graeme Labrooy in charge of the five-member panel as they seek a reversal in the team's fortune.

The previous panel, led by former captain Sanath Jayasuriya, resigned en masse last month in the middle of a tour whitewash by India who won all three tests, five one-dayers and the lone Twenty20 International in Sri Lanka.

The debacle followed their first ODI series defeat by Zimbabwe in July, which prompted Angelo Mathews to step down as captain from all formats.

"The new selectors will begin their term with the selection of the Test Squad to take on Pakistan in their tour of UAE commencing early next week," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Labrooy, 53, played nine tests and 44 ODIs between 1986 and 1992. Other members of the panel include Gamini Wikramasinghe, Jeryl Wouterz, Sajith Fernando and Asanka Gurusinha, who is also the cricket manager.

Sri Lanka will leave for United Arab Emirates on Sunday for the series against Pakistan featuring two tests, five one-dayers and three Twenty20 Internationals, the last of which is scheduled in Lahore.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)