Sri Lanka need 410 to win after India declare

NEW DELHI: India declared their second innings on 246 for five, setting Sri Lanka 410 to win the third and final test at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Tuesday.

Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Virat Kohli (50) and Rohit Sharma (50 not out) hit half-centuries for the hosts who are 1-0 up in the three-test series.

