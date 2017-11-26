Sri Lanka paceman Shanaka fined for ball-tampering

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has been fined 75 percent of his match fee for "changing the condition of the ball" during the second day of the ongoing test against India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.

The 26-year-old will also receive three demerit points on his disciplinary record after he was caught on TV picking near the seam of the ball during the 50th over of India's first innings and was charged by match officials.

"After the day's play, Shanaka admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," the ICC said in a statement.

Players who receive four or more demerit points within a 24-month period will be suspended under the ICC regulations.

"These are early days in Dasun’s career and I am sure this sanction will ensure he is more careful when maintaining the condition of the ball in the future," Boon said.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

