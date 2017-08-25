Sri Lanka skipper Tharanga gets two-match suspension

REUTERS: Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga was given a two-match suspension for his team's slow over rate in the second one-day international against India in Pallekele on Thursday, the International Cricket Council said.

Tharanga will miss the next two matches of the five-match series, in Pallekele on Aug. 27 and Colombo on Aug. 31, after Sri Lanka were adjudged to have bowled three overs short of their target in the specified time.

It's the second time Tharanga has been suspended this year, after missing two matches in June's ICC Champions Trophy for the same offence of his side's slow over rate.

Sri Lanka brought in Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne to the squad in place of opening batsman Danusha Gunathilaka and the suspended Tharanga.

The hosts lost Thursday's match by three wickets and trail India 2-0 in the series.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

