Stam staying at Reading regardless of playoff outcome

REUTERS: Reading manager Jaap Stam will stay at the club next season regardless of the result of Monday's Championship playoff final against Huddersfield Town, the Dutchman has said.

Stam, who previously won numerous trophies at Manchester United, Ajax Amsterdam and PSV as a defender, joined Reading in June 2016 and has lifted the club from 17th position last campaign to playoff finalists in his first year in charge.

"I still have a contract over here. I'm happy over here. I love working with this team and these players," Stam told reporters at a press conference.

"It would be great if we could make it to the Premier League. If not we are still in the Championship and still have a good team and (I'm) working for a nice club. I'm happy with where we are at the moment."

Reading secured third place in the regular Championship season and Stam was pleased with the team's progress.

"I'm pleasantly surprised at how we've done this season. There was a lot more in the players than I first thought," he added.

"But there is still a long way to go and we need to focus. Finals are there to be won and we need to give it our best shot."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)