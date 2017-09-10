Stephens too good for Keys in all American US Open final

NEW YORK: Sloane Stephens played a near-perfect match to beat Madison Keys 6-3 6-0 in an all American final as she clinched her maiden grand slam title on Saturday.

Stephens, who spent a year off the courts because of a foot injury, was never in trouble as her defensive play derailed the 15th-seeded Keys.

In the first all American U.S. Open women's final since Serena Williams beat her sister Venus in 2002, Stephens made only six unforced errors to frustrate Keys.

She sealed a straightforward win on her third match point when Keys sent yet another shot into the net.

