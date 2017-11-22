Sterling strike earns top spot for City

REUTERS: Manchester City secured top spot in Group F with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, making it five wins out of five for Pep Guardiola's side.

City, who were already assured of a place in the last 16, fielded a surprisingly strong line-up but struggled to find the kind of fluency that has characterised their performances this season.

But two minutes from the end, Raheem Sterling grabbed the winner, slotting home after a smart exchange of passes with Ilkay Gundogan.

Sam Larsson had earlier twice gone close for Feyenoord while Guardiola gave debuts to teenagers Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz from the bench.

(Reporting by Simon Evans,; Editing by Neville Dalton)