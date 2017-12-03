Stoke comeback sends Swansea to bottom of Premier League

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Dec 2: STOKE CITY 2 SWANSEA CITY 1

Stoke City produced a stunning first-half comeback to beat Swansea City 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, a result that eased the pressure on manager Mark Hughes and sent the Welsh side to the bottom of the Premier League.

Swansea started brightly, taking the lead with a third-minute volley from Wilfried Bony against his former club. It was Bony's first strike for Swansea in nearly two years and ended their seven-hour goal drought.

Swansea's hopes of a first league win at Stoke for 16 years failed to survive the first half as Xherdan Shaqiri, who swooped on a Joe Allen through ball, and a superb back-post volley from Mame Biram Diouf turned around the game in four minutes.

Stoke lost Bruno Martins Indi, who was carried off strapped to a stretcher after going down under a seemingly innocuous challenge early in the second half. Kevin Wimmer replaced him to shore up the defence as Stoke registered their first win in five games.

Afterwards Hughes said he would be without Martins Indi for "three to four weeks minimum", adding: "It's a groin strain and he's on crutches as we speak."

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon)