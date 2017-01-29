Stoke's Bojan joins Mainz on loan till end of season

REUTERS: Stoke City striker Bojan Krkic has moved to Bundesliga side Mainz 05 on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 26-year-old, who joined Stoke from Barcelona in 2014, leaves in search of regular first-team football after featuring in nine of Stoke's 22 Premier League games this season.

Stoke, who are ninth in the league table, confirmed the move in a statement on their website.

"Today sees a very special chapter in my life come to a close as another really exciting one opens," Bojan said on Twitter.

"For the time being, this isn't a goodbye to Stoke City, it's just a 'see you soon', but I don't want to pass up on the opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved in ensuring that I hold great memories of my time at this club."

