Stoke to offer new contract to skipper Shawcross - Hughes

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club, manager Mark Hughes has said amid concerns over the centre back's future.

REUTERS: Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club, manager Mark Hughes has said amid concerns over the centre back's future.

The British media reported that Shawcross, a key figure in Stoke's defensive line, attracted interest from Newcastle who are preparing for a return to the Premier League next season.

"There's not an issue, not from our point of view. We certainly want to keep Ryan here if we can," Hughes told reporters.

"We don't usually enter into negotiations until there are 12 months to go.

"Sometimes that can help the players, because sometimes more power goes to the player the closer you get to the end. There are two ways to look at it."

Advertisement

Shawcross, who will enter the final year of his contract next season, was signed from Manchester United on a permanent deal in 2008 after a season-long loan spell under former manager Tony Pulis.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)