Stoke win to increase relegation pressure on Hull

STOKE CITY 3 HULL CITY 1

  • Posted 16 Apr 2017 00:25
REUTERS: STOKE CITY 3 HULL CITY 1

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a stunning goal as Stoke City beat Hull City 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to end a run of four successive defeats and increase the pressure on their relegation-threatened visitors.

Stoke had fallen four places in the table since late March, but started brightly and Marko Arnautovic beat two defenders and held off a third before blazing a powerful shot in off the underside of the crossbar in the sixth minute.

Hull, vastly improved since the arrival of manager Marco Silva in January, registered a deserved equaliser when Harry Maguire finished via a deflection in the 51st minute.

Peter Crouch's accurate low header restored Stoke's lead in the 66th minute before Shaqiri settled the result, cutting in from the right before unleashing an unstoppable, dipping shot into the top corner.

Stoke, in 11th, have 39 points from 33 games. Hull are two points above the relegation zone with 30 points.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)

- Reuters