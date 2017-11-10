Stones credits Man City role for helping him improve
England defender John Stones took "a good look" at his erratic performance in his first season at Manchester City before developing into the club's defensive mainstay, the 23-year-old said ahead of Friday's friendly against Germany.
Stones, who joined City before the start of last season, was initially criticised for his erratic performances but has since become a key cog in Pep Guardiola's side.
The former Everton man has started in ten of City's 11 league games this campaign as Guardiola's side remain unbeaten and with an eight-point lead at the top of the standings.
"I feel like I've been developing since I first went to City," Stones told reporters on Thursday. "I don't think there's been a point where I've not been learning or developing.
"That doesn't mean it's always been good and learning in a positive way.
"I've had to take dips and take a good look at myself and I feel every day that I go out on the training pitch is a day to get something out of it."
England host five-time World Cup winners Brazil on Tuesday before the league returns with City travelling to Leicester City on Nov. 18.
