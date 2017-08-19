Stosur withdraws from US Open with injured hand

Sport

Former U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur of Australia has withdrawn from the tournament with an injured right hand, organisers said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a forehand against Shuai Zhang of China (not pictured) on day four of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Zhang won 6-3, 6-3. PHOTO: Reuters/ Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

The 33-year-old world number 43 has not competed since her fourth round loss at the French Open to Latvia's eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko in June.

Stosur, who won her lone grand slam title at the 2011 U.S. Open when she upset Serena Williams in straight sets, suffered the stress fracture in her hand during a third round clash with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands at Roland Garros.

Stosur's withdrawal has opened up a place for Germany's Annika Beck in the main draw at the year's final grand slam, to be played from Aug. 28-Sept. 10 in New York.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters