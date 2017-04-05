Strange sensation for Swansea's Carroll ahead of Spurs game

REUTERS: Swansea City midfielder Tom Carroll says it will be an unusual feeling to line up against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday after spending 16 years at the London club.

Carroll joined Swansea in January for a reported fee of 4.5 million pounds to end his long spell at Spurs.

While Spurs are in hot pursuit of league leaders Chelsea, at the other end of the table Swansea are just a point and a place above the relegation zone.

"It will feel a bit strange for me playing them because I was there from the age of eight," Carroll told British media.

"But I am looking forward to it because it is such an important game.

"They are pushing for the title and we are fighting ourselves. Anything can happen at this time of year."

Swansea have lost just one of five games at Liberty Stadium since Paul Clement replaced Bob Bradley as manager in January.

They also defeated third-placed Liverpool 3-2 at Anfield in January and Carroll is confident his side have the quality to pull off another upset.

"We have seen a fair few times that the sides at the top of the table can be upset, and we will be looking to do that ourselves having done it against Liverpool," the 24-year-old added.

Spurs, who have won their last four league games, hold a significant head-to-head advantage over Swansea having picked up nine wins from their last 10 encounters.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)