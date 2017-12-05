Striker Jo wins Brazil's Player of the Year award

Corinthians striker Jo was named Brazil's Player of the Year by sportswriters on Monday, a day after ending the season as joint top scorer in the country's first division.

Jo, who had unhappy spells at Manchester City and Everton, scored 18 goals to tie with Fluminense's Henrique Dourado.

His club Corinthians won the league and had three of the 11 players in the team of the year – the same number as Copa Libertadores champions Gremio.

"We are delighted, we worked hard and we deserved it so this Golden Ball goes to Corinthians fans and my team mates who deserve it as well," Jo said at a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro.

The Goal of the Season award went to Atletico Mineiro's Otero for his 50-yard lob against Coritiba.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo; Editing by Ken Ferris)

