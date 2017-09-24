Strong start gives Casey two-stroke lead at Atlanta

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: England's Paul Casey, chasing the FedExCup and its US$10 million bonus, grabbed a two-stroke third-round lead over Americans Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Saturday.

Casey moved into contention for the big prize, which will be awarded after Sunday's final round, with a five-under 65 to end the day at 12-under 198 for the tournament.

Kisner shot 64 and Schauffele 65 for 10-under 200 totals at East Lake.

The 40-year-old Casey started impressively with three birdies and an eagle in his first seven holes before two consecutive bogeys, then had a long birdie at 17, his second on the back nine.

The eagle came at the par-5 sixth hole where Casey sank a 11-foot putt.

Justin Thomas, the overnight leader with Casey and Webb Simpson, was one of three players at 7-under after rebounding from three bogeys and a double-bogey to finish at even par 70 thanks to birdies on two of his last three holes.

Thomas was joined in fourth place by Americans Brooks Koepka, who shot 68 despite three bogeys in his last four holes, and Patrick Reed, who recorded a 69.

The round leaves Casey atop the FedExCup standings heading into Sunday. Thomas follows with Jordan Spieth, who started the week as the leader, in third place after a 69 on Saturday that left him on 4-under 206.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina,; Editing by Neville Dalton/Peter Rutherford)