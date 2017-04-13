Stronger defence key to Palace revival - Allardyce

REUTERS: Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has said his players needed time to embrace a more cautious approach but the emphasis on a strong defensive unit has been key to helping the side pull clear out of relegation zone.

Allardyce, who has developed a reputation as a survival specialist having never been relegated from the top flight, took over at Palace in December following a short-lived stint with the England national team.

With four points from his first eight games, Allardyce initially struggled to turn things around, but has now put his own stamp on Palace, having picked up five wins from last six games and kept four clean sheets in the process.

"It has a negative vibe about it sadly but is critical for all clubs in how successful they are going to be," Allardyce told the London Evening Standard.

"My message was if we stop the goals going in we will get out of trouble.

"That creates the opposite then. It creates more flair, more excitement, more goals and better results."

Palace are on course for a fifth consecutive top flight season and Allardyce said he wanted the club to restructure and kick on next term.

"There will always be my restructuring plan and the owner's restructuring plan, marrying that up together to move the club forward in a positive direction," the 62-year-old added.

"My responsibility is to pass on all of my experience, on and off the field, about how to improve a club. We will have some discussions once we are safe."

Palace, who are 16th in the league, host 11th-placed Leicester City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)