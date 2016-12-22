Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Struggling Palace sack manager Pardew

Crystal Palace sacked manager Alan Pardew on Thursday after a poor run of results that have left the London club 17th in the 20-team Premier League.

  • Posted 22 Dec 2016 23:19
  • Updated 22 Dec 2016 23:20
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew looks dejected. Hull City v Crystal Palace - Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 10/12/16. Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic

LONDON: Crystal Palace sacked manager Alan Pardew on Thursday after a poor run of results that have left the London club 17th in the 20-team Premier League.

The club announced the news in a statement on their website, with chairman Steve Parish adding: "During his tenure Alan's hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future."

- Reuters