Sunderland end goal famine in 2-2 draw at home to West Ham

SUNDERLAND 2 WEST HAM UNITED 2

  • Posted 16 Apr 2017 00:40
REUTERS: SUNDERLAND 2 WEST HAM UNITED 2

Bottom club Sunderland ended their seven-match scoring drought but slipped closer to relegation after a 2-2 home draw with West Ham United on Saturday.

Wahbi Khazri equalised for Sunderland direct from a corner in the 29th minute as the hosts recovered from falling behind to Andre Ayew's fifth-minute opener for the visitors.

A seventh defeat in eight league games loomed for Sunderland when James Collins headed past Jordan Pickford immediately after the restart but there was some late joy for the hosts.

Former Liverpool player Fabio Borini had only just taken to the field to replace Billy Jones when he fired in low past West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

West Ham, with 37 points, are virtually safe but Sunderland, with only two points from their last eight games, remain nine points short of safety with six games left.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

- Reuters