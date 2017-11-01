Sunderland sack manager Grayson

Sunderland have parted company with manager Simon Grayson with the north-east club third-from-bottom of the English Championship (second tier) after a 3-3 draw at home to Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

“Simon and his team have worked tirelessly to achieve the best for the football club during their time here," chief executive Martin Bain said on the club's website (www.safc.com).

“While we hoped that Simon’s experience in the Football League would help us to a successful season, results have not been good enough for a club of this stature.

“In order for us to improve upon our current position we believe a fundamental change is necessary.”

Sunderland have won just one of their 15 league games so far this season - a 3-1 success at Norwich City on Aug. 13 - and have 10 points after also having seven draws and seven defeats.

Former Blackpool, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End boss Grayson took over at Sunderland four months ago after the club were relegated from the Premier League, leading to the departure of David Moyes as manager.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Clare Fallon)