Suzuki rookie Rins suffers ankle fracture

LONDON: Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.

Suzuki said a scan in Barcelona had revealed a partial fracture of the Spaniard's talus bone.

The medical team decided against surgery and will examine the rider again on Monday before he is due to travel to Argentina for the second race of the season.

Rins was the top MotoGP rookie in last Sunday's Qatar season-opener, finishing ninth.

