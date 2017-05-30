Svitolina eases into French Open second round

In-form Ukrainian Elina Svitolina moved swiftly into the second round of the French Open on Tuesday, easing through a potentially tricky encounter against Yaroslava Shvedova with a 6-4 6-3 victory.

PARIS: In-form Ukrainian Elina Svitolina moved swiftly into the second round of the French Open on Tuesday, easing through a potentially tricky encounter against Yaroslava Shvedova with a 6-4 6-3 victory.

The fifth seed, one of the pre-tournament favourites after winning the Rome claycourt tournament, was just a cut above her Kazakh opponent, who has reached the quarter-finals here twice.

"I felt good on court played the important points well. Winning a big title just before coming here gave me a lot of confidence and I look forward to my next match," Svitolina said courtside.

She next faces either German Mona Barthel or Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by John Stonestreet)

Advertisement