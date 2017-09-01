Svitolina strolls into US Open third round

Sport

Svitolina strolls into US Open third round

Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina powered into the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-4 6-4 win against Russian Evgeniya Rodina on Thursday.

Aug 31, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts after beating Evgeniya Rodina of Russia (not pictured) in Ashe Stadium on day four at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. PHOTO: Reuters/ Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK: Ukrainian fourth seed Elina Svitolina powered into the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-4 6-4 win against Russian Evgeniya Rodina on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, who had also reached the third round at Flushing Meadows in the previous two years, was barely troubled by her 89th-ranked opponent in a sun-kissed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Svitolina lost focus in the second set at 5-2 when she allowed Rodina to pull a break back, but she held her following service game to wrap up the victory on the first match point with a backhand winner.

She next faces either American Shelby Rogers or Australian 25th seed Daria Gavrilova.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters