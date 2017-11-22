Swansea boss Clement plays down Abraham injury fears

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Swansea City striker Tammy Abraham is expected to be fit for Saturday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth, despite suffering an injury scare in his previous match, the Welsh side's manager Paul Clement has said.

REUTERS: Swansea City striker Tammy Abraham is expected to be fit for Saturday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth, despite suffering an injury scare in his previous match, the Welsh side's manager Paul Clement has said.

Abraham, Swansea's top scorer this campaign with four goals in 12 league games, was substituted in the final stages of last Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Burnley but Clement has dismissed any major concerns for the on-loan Chelsea forward.

"Tammy didn't train today but we are expecting him to rejoin training this week," Clement told the club's website. (www.swanseacity.com)

"His back went into spasm at Burnley, but I don't think there is an injury there. He is a bit stiff at the moment, but we think he will be okay for Bournemouth."

Swansea are on a four-game losing streak and are two points adrift of safety in 19th position, while Bournemouth have moved up to 13th in the table following three wins in their last four league games.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

Advertisement