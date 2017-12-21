Swansea caretaker Britton says inconsistency cost Clement his job

Swansea City's caretaker boss Leon Britton believes the team's lack of consistency and the failure to perform as a unit this season cost former manager Paul Clement his job.

The Welsh club are bottom of the Premier League with 12 points after three victories, three draws and 12 defeats and sacked Clement on Tuesday.

"You've got to put it down to the consistency, 12 points at this stage isn't where we want to be," said Britton, who will be in charge for Saturday's home game against Crystal Palace.

"We have never really been consistent in our performances over a stretch of 90 minutes, not just in games but over a stretch of games as well. I think in games we performed maybe in one half and in the second half we didn't.

"It is disappointing to see a manager go but we all know football is a results driven business and if you don't get the results then obviously the manager is the one that leaves."

Midfielder Britton joined Clement's backroom staff in a player-assistant coach role in November and his first target will be to prevent Swansea from losing their third straight game after reverses against Manchester City and Everton.

Striker Wilfried Bony is out of the next two matches against Palace and Liverpool and a doubt for the team's trip to Watford on Dec. 30 with a hamstring injury.

Ki Sung-yueng could return after recovering from a calf problem while fellow midfielder Leroy Fer is being monitored after suffering a back injury against Everton. Britton is out with a calf injury.

Palace are 14th in the league and unbeaten in seven games.

