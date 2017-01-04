Swansea coach Clement off to a winning start

Swansea head coach Paul Clement made an instant impact as his new side beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Tuesday to register their first away win in nine games and move off the bottom of the Premier League.

The 44-year-old former Bayern Munich assistant, whose appointment was confirmed hours before kickoff, began the game in the stands but ended it on the touchline as Angel Rangel fired an 88th-minute winner past Wayne Hennessey.

Swansea were the better side overall and took the lead through an Alfie Mawson header, his first Premier League goal, from Gylfi Sigurdsson's cross just before halftime.

Palace improved in the second half and thought they had secured a point when Wilfred Zaha, playing his final game before heading off to the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast, met Kelly's cross with a spectacular scissor kick on 83 minutes.

But Rangel made the difference to inflict defeat on Palace boss Sam Allardyce in his first home match in charge.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis)