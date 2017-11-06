Swansea keen to rebound after Brighton loss, says Narsingh

Swansea City can deliver better performance and are determined to turn their fortunes after suffering a third consecutive Premier League defeat, winger Luciano Narsingh said.

Striker Glenn Murray's first-half goal earned promoted Brighton and Hove Albion a win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Swansea went close to grabbing a late equaliser but substitute Narsingh's effort crashed against the crossbar, leaving the Welsh side second-bottom on the standings after 11 games.

"We are very disappointed," Narsingh told the club website. "We understand the fans' frustration. They want to see wins just as much as we do.

"We ask that they keep faith in us. We have to show them that we are working hard and can deliver better performances.

"We have to keep working hard and start taking points. We have to keep going, stay focused and keep believing."

Paul Clement's team next visit seventh-placed Burnley after the international break on Nov. 18.

