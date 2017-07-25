Swansea midfielder Ki says knee rehab on track

Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has no time frame for returning to training with the Premier League side after undergoing a minor knee operation last month, but the South Korean international says his recovery is on track.

SEOUL: Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has no time frame for returning to training with the Premier League side after undergoing a minor knee operation last month, but the South Korean international says his recovery is on track.

Ki was sidelined for several weeks last season due to knee and toe injuries, making just 23 league appearances. He was left out of Swansea's pre-season tour of the United States in order to continue his recovery in Korea.

"I don't know when I will start training with Swansea, but I'm getting better," Yonhap News quoted Ki as telling reporters at Incheon International Airport before leaving for London.

"I wasn't comfortable with my knee before, and it actually feels good to have surgery."

Ki said he was looking forward to playing a full season under Swansea manager Paul Clement, who took over from Bob Bradley in January and helped steer them away from relegation.

"We had a difficult time last season but got better with the arrival of the new coach," said Ki. "This season will be our first full season with Clement, so we'll show a better performance."

Swansea kick off the new season at Southampton on Aug. 12.

(Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)