Swansea's Ayew sees positives from Bournemouth draw

Swansea City took just a point against Bournemouth on Saturday despite delivering their "best performance of the season" but forward Jordan Ayew says there were plenty of positives from the 0-0 draw at their Liberty Stadium.

The draw ended a run of four straight league defeats for Paul Clement's side, who remain 19th with nine points after 13 matches.

"We feel we should have three points, but at least we have one and we didn't lose the game," Ayew told the club website. (www.swanseacity.com)

"We tried our best to win but when things are not going your way, it sometimes doesn't happen.

"I think it was our best performance of the season – the gaffer said that. It's something to build on and hopefully we can take into in the next games. We have set the standard now."

Striker Wilfried Bony said he hoped to play a bigger part in leading the club to safety after Clement picked him to start for only the third time since returning to the club from Manchester City at the start of the season.

The 28-year-old, who netted 34 goals in 70 appearances in his first spell between 2013 and 2015, had a goal chalked off in the first half on Saturday.

"It is Swansea who give me everything that I am now," he told reporters.

"So I just need to come back and do my best for them to see the Bony they bought for the first time. It has of course been a stop-start season since coming back because I didn't play for a long time."

Swansea visit defending champions Chelsea in the league on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)