Swansea's Clement eager to capitalise on West Ham's woes

REUTERS: Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.

West Ham's 3-0 loss at Arsenal on Wednesday marked their fifth consecutive defeat as they dropped to 15th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

Swansea have also been far off their best as Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur extended their winless streak to four games and saw them drop into the relegation zone, two points adrift safety.

"We're in the bottom three and there are seven games to go, and West Ham are a team who have had their own troubles recently, so we have to go there believing we can get a result," Clement told British media.

"We need to get a result, especially in the next two games because the games are running out now."

Swansea have one win in their last five away games at West Ham and lost the reverse fixture 4-1 in December.

