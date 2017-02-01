Swansea sign Ghana's Jordan Ayew from Villa

LONDON: Swansea City have signed Aston Villa's Ghana forward Jordan Ayew in an exchange deal that sees their Wales left back Neil Taylor joining the Championship (second-tier) club, the Premier League outfit said on Tuesday.

Swansea will pay an undisclosed fee as part of the transfer, with Ayew signing a 3-1/2-year contract at the Liberty Stadium.

Ayew is on duty with Ghana at the African Nations Cup and will not be available for Swansea until the Black Stars return from the tournament. They face Cameroon in the semi-finals on Thursday, while the final takes place on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, brother of West Ham's ex-Swansea striker Andre Ayew, got 10 goals – including one against his new club - in 58 games for Villa, who he joined from French side Lorient in July 2015.

“I’m sure his brother has given him the inside track on the club,” said Swansea head coach Paul Clement.

“He is a very good acquisition. He’s versatile and dynamic to attack the lines and get in behind defences. He will certainly give us something different to what we’ve got.”

Taylor, 27, leaves after 179 games for Swansea, having joined from non-league Wrexham in 2010 with his first season at the Liberty ending with promotion to the Premier League.

“He said he wanted to take this opportunity and I supported that," said Clement. "It’s the right time for him to have a new challenge and we wish him all the best.”

Taylor has made 38 appearances for Wales and scored in their famous run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals. He also represented Great Britain at the London Olympics in 2012.

(Writiing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Neville Dalton)