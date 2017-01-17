Swansea sign Sweden defender Olsson

LONDON: Swansea City have signed Sweden left back Martin Olsson from Championship side Norwich City, the struggling Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who has played 40 times for his country and spent six years at Blackburn Rovers from 2007-13, has signed a two and a half year contract to move to the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea, who signed Dutch winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven last week, are bottom of the standings after 21 matches and face a fight to avoid relegation under new manager Paul Clement.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)