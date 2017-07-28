Swimming: American Kalisz claims first world title

BUDAPEST: Chase Kalisz of the United States won the men's 200m individual medley gold at the world championships on Thursday (Jul 27).

Kalisz touched the wall at one minute, 55.56 seconds, with Japan's Kosuke Hagino taking silver at 0.45sec and China's Wang Shun earning bronze at 0.72.

Having won 400m IM silver at both the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2013 world championships in Barcelona, the 23-year-old Kalisz finally has his hands on gold over the shorter distance.

Hagino took his second successive major silver, having also finished second in the Olympic final last year after winning the 400m IM gold in Rio.

Wang had to settle for bronze for the third year in a row over 200m after finishing third in last year's Olympic final and at the 2015 world champs in Kazan.



Caeleb Dressel won the men's 100m freestyle final to bag his third title in Budapest and give the United States the gold and silver.

USA's Caeleb Remel Dressel celebrates after winning the men's 100m freestyle final. (CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP)

Dressel touched the wall first at 47.17 seconds with compatriot Nathan Adrian, the 2012 Olympic champion, second at 0.70 back as France's Mehdy Metella earned bronze at 0.72.



"Right now, it's all smiles," said Dressel. "I'll let it sink in a bit, it's my first and last event tonight, so I'm excited.



"Man it's nice to go one-two with Nathan, there's nothing like that Americans on top. I just want to do my best each time with I go into the water with the flag on my cap."



The 20-year-old completed his hat-trick of world golds by powering home over the final 50 metres in a commanding display having already been part of the victorious 4x100m freestyle and mixed 4x100m medley relay squads.



Dressel also broke a world record in Budapest by swimming the third leg of the mixed medley relay on Wednesday which lowered the previous mark both in the morning's heats and final.



"I'm on top of the world right now," said Dressel. "If you had told me this would be my first world title, I would definitely have laughed at you four months ago - I was over three seconds slower," he added.



