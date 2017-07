related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Britain's Adam Peaty broke the world record in the 50 metres breaststroke at the world swimming championships in Budapest on Tuesday.

World champion Peaty swam 26.10 seconds in the heats to better the mark of 26.42 he set at the 2015 world championships in Kazan.



