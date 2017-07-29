Swimming: Chupkov wins men's 200m breaststroke world title

BUDAPEST: Anton Chupkov won the men's 200m breaststroke at the world championships on Friday (Jul 29) to give Russia a second gold just minutes after Yuliya Efimova's victory in the women's race.

Chupkov clocked a new championships record of two minutes, 6.96 seconds with Japan's Yasuhiro Koseki taking silver at 0.33 secs and compatriot Ippei Watanabe earning bronze at 0.51.

"The Japanese are strong opponents, but they're my friends too - I gave everything I had," said Chupkov.

Having won bronze in the Olympic final last year, the 20-year-old Chupkov has now won the first major title of his career.

"I won bronze in Rio, today I'm world champion, so of course I'm very happy," he said. "My secret is that I try to hold myself and prepare for the finish, those are the tactics I worked out with my coach".

Evgeny Rylov had won the men's 200m backstroke title earlier giving Russia its first of three golds, and a silver (in the men's 4x200m freestyle), its most successful day so far at the Budapest meet.

"I saw Evgeny receiving the medal, and heard the anthem, I was really happy for him, and it inspired me," said Chupkov.

"Today's three golds and one silver reflects the improvement in Russian swimming," he said. "I hope that there is still more room for perfection, I mean to break the world record, that is what I will work towards".