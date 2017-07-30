Swimming: Dynamo Dressel wins rapid-fire world golds

BUDAPEST: Caeleb Dressel of the United States won the men's 100m butterfly gold at the world championships on Saturday (Jul 29) - just half an hour after also winning the 50m freestyle gold.

The 20-year-old has now won five golds in Budapest - three individuals titles, including the 100m freestyle, plus victories for the USA in the men's 4x100m freestyle and mixed 4x100m medley.

Dressel clocked 49.86sec for the 100m butterfly gold - just 0.04 secs from Michael Phelps's world record set in 2009 - with Hungarian teenager Kristof Milak claiming silver at 0.76 back.

Milak, who is only 17, clocked a new junior world record of 50.62 seconds.

"I kept pace (with Dressel) for a while, slipped behind a little at the turn, then I went so fast in the second 50 I couldn't believe it myself," said Milak.



"I saw I was just behind Dressel and knew then it was a good time, but I didn't think it would be such a good time."



Bronze went to both Singapore's Joseph Schooling and Britain's James Guy who were both 0.97 back.



"It was an unbelievably fast race, Caeleb was amazing, the Hungarian kid came from nowhere with an incredible time," said Schooling.



"The next three or four years are going to be really interesting between the four of us."