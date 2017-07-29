Swimming: Efimova wins fifth career world gold

BUDAPEST: Yuliya Efimova of Russia won the women's 200m breaststroke title at the world championships on Friday (Jul 28) to claim the fifth world gold of her career.

Efimova, 25, touched the wall at two minutes, 19.64 seconds after a powerful final 50 metres with Bethany Galat of the United States winning silver at 2.13 back and China's Shi Jinglin taking bronze at 2.29.

After winning bronze in the 100m, Efimova, who served a 16-month ban for doping up until February 2015, now has five world golds spanning four championships.

America's Lilly King, 20, the 100m Olympic and world champion and Efimova's main rival over the shorter distance, led after the first 50 metres, but faded to finish fourth at 2.47 back.

Australia's Taylor McKeown, the 2014 Commonwealth champion, was seventh at 3.42secs.

Shi, who also finished third in the Olympic final last year, was happy with her bronze.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I am happy I could improve significantly from the semi-final, I hoped it would be enough for a medal," said the Chinese. "As a matter of fact, not much was missing from second place."