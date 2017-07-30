Swimming: Golden Sjostrom completes fly double at worlds

BUDAPEST: Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom won the women's 50m butterfly gold at the world championships on Saturday (Jul 29) to complete the sprint double.

Sjostrom clocked 24.60 seconds, a new championships record, to take gold with Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands taking silver at 0.78 back while Egypt's Farida Osman earned bronze at 0.79.

Swedish sprinter Sjostrom completed the butterfly double after winning the women's 100m gold on Monday, also in a record time for the world championships.

It went some way to make up for her disappointment of missing out on gold by just 0.04 in the women's 100m freestyle final on Friday night when she lost to Simone Manuel of the United States on the wall.

"I had a great start, I've been longing for this 50 race all week," said Sjostorm. "I was really disappointed before this final, I needed just to get it going again. I've been really strong at the beginning of the races, so I knew it could be good I was looking forward to it."

America-born Osman was delighted with her first major medal. "I'm really happy with that - it was my goal for the whole season," said the 22-year-old University of California student. "It's a really nice feeling."