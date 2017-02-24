Swimming: Joseph Schooling smashes 8-year US meet record

SINGAPORE: Local swim star Joseph Schooling continues to make waves in the pool, this time smashing the 50m freestyle record at the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas.

Schooling bettered the previous meet record of 18.84s, set in 2009 by US national team swimmer Jimmy Feigen, with his 18.76s performance on Friday (Feb 24), touching home ahead of fellow University of Texas representatives Jack Conger (19.27s) and Brett Ringgold (19.29s).

The Big 12 is a 10-school collegiate athletic conference based in Texas, a meet where he was named Newcomer of the Year in 2015.

The swimmer made the world sit up and take notice when he fended off the challenge by American great Michael Phelps to become Singapore's first Olympic champion in the 100m butterfly at last year's Rio Olympics.