Swimming: Kalisz delighted to add to Phelps, Lochte legacy

BUDAPEST: America's Chase Kalisz said he was delighted to continue the legacy of Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte by winning the men's 400m individual medley gold at the world championships on Sunday (Jul 30).

Between them Phelps and Lochte won this event five times at world championships.

Kalisz clocked a new championships record time of four minutes, 05.90 seconds to complete the 200m and 400IM double in Budapest.

Hungary's David Verraszto took silver at 2.48 back and Daiya Seto of Japan earning bronze at 3.24.

"It's a huge step for me," said the 23-year-old Kalisz, the first American to win the title since Lochte in 2011. "This is what I came here for, I am really excited about this race."

Kalisz says it is an honour to follow in the footsteps of Phelps and Lochte. "Those guys are my idols, just to be behind them is cool for me," said Kalisz. "I don't think that I will ever be on the level of those guys, I think they are just a step above the level that anyone in our sport will ever be.

"For me to continue our tradition of IM - well I grew up with that. I watched those guys and watched them dominate. To carry on that legacy and swim at my best right now is awesome, I'm on top of the world."

Kalisz says his focus is now on improving over the next three years with his focus on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, having won the 400m IM silver in Rio de Janeiro last year. "My focus is not right now, it's three years down the road," he said.

"I'm focused on 2020, that's the pinnacle of our sport. I think of everything as one big step, year-by-year. I made a good step forward this year and I'm making progress, but there still one million things I need to work on."

Despite his double triumphs in Budapest, Kalisz said he was not entirely happy with his performance in Sunday's final.

"It was a race which wasn't technically perfect for me as well," he said. "There are things that I can work on, I'm going to start fine-tuning things, but I'm in a good place right now."

Verraszto was delighted with his second straight world silver in the event after finishing second to Seto two years ago in Kazan.

"I'm really happy to win a world medal, and with my second best ever time, that was my main goal to be honest, as I knew I couldn't win," said the 28-year-old.