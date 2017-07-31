Swimming: Kalisz doubles up with men's 40m IM world title

BUDAPEST: Chase Kalisz of the United States won the men's 400m individual medley gold at the world championships on Sunday (Jul 30) to complete the IM double in Budapest.

Kalisz, won also won the 200m IM title on Thursday, clocked a new championships record time of four minutes, 05.90 seconds with Hungary's David Verraszto taking silver at 2.48 back and Daiya Seto of Japan earning bronze at 3.24.

"It's a huge step for me," said the 23-year-old Kalisz, the first American to win the title since Ryan Lochte in 2011. "This is what I came here for, I am really excited about this race."

Verraszto was delighted with his second straight world silver in the event after finishing second to Seto two years ago in Kazan.

"I'm really happy to win a world medal, and with my second best ever time, that was my main goal to be honest, as I knew I couldn't win," said the 28-year-old.