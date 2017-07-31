Swimming: King breaks 50 meters breaststroke world record

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

American Lilly King broke the world record for women's 50 metres breaststroke with a time of 29.40 seconds at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

She broke Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte's previous record of 29.48 seconds set by at the 2013 world championships.

(Reporting by Rod Gilmour, editing by Pritha Sarkar)