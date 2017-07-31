Swimming: King breaks 50 meters breaststroke world record

Sport

Swimming: King breaks 50 meters breaststroke world record

American Lilly King broke the world record for women's 50 metres breaststroke with a time of 29.40 seconds at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

Swimming – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Women's Breaststroke 50m Final – Budapest, Hungary – July 30, 2017 – Lilly King of the U.S. reacts after winning the race and braking the world record. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
(Updated: )

BUDAPEST: American Lilly King broke the world record for women's 50 metres breaststroke with a time of 29.40 seconds at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

She broke Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte's previous record of 29.48 seconds set by at the 2013 world championships.

(Reporting by Rod Gilmour, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters