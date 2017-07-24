Swimming: Peaty defends men's 100m breaststroke world title

BUDAPEST: Britain's Adam Peaty missed out on his own world record when he defended his men's 100m breaststroke title at the world aquatic championships on Monday (Jul 24).

Peaty clocked a new championships record of 57.47 seconds with Kevin Cordes of the United States second at 1.32 back and Russia's Kirill Prigoda third at 1.58.

Peaty had targeted his own world record of 57.13, set when he won the Olympic title last year in Rio de Janeiro, but came up short in his bid.

Nevertheless the 22-year-old was delighted to defend the world title he first won in Kazan two years ago.

"A lot of hard work goes into competing and the crowd were amazing, I want to thank everyone out there," Peatty said after his win.

In the women's 100m butterfly, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden became the first woman to win four golds following her victory in the final.

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom reacts after winning the women's 100m butterfly final. (CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP)

The 23-year-old clocked 55.53 seconds, a new championships record, just 0.05sec from the world record she set at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last year.

Australia's Emma McKeon took silver at 0.65sec back with Kelsi Worrell taking bronze at 0.84.

Sjostrom broke the 100m freestyle record on Sunday when she became the first woman to swim under 52 seconds.

Sjostrom first won the 100m butterfly title as a 15-year-old at the 2009 championships in Rome.

She failed to defend it in 2011 in Shanghai, but took gold again at both the 2013 championships in Barcelona and then again two years ago in Kazan.