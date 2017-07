BUDAPEST: Italy's Federica Pellegrini won the women's 200m freestyle gold medal at the world aquatics championships on Wednesday (Jul 26) as Katie Ledecky had to settle for joint silver.

Pellegrini touched the wall first at one minute, 54.73 seconds with American Ledecky, the reigning world and Olympic champion, and Australia's Emma McKeon sharing silver as they both clocked 1:55.18.

Russia's Veronika Popova took bronze at 0.53 back.