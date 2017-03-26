Swimming: Quah finishes second in NCAA 200-yard fly final

SINGAPORE: Singaporean swimmer Quah Zheng Wen took the second spot at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) 200-yard butterfly final on Sunday (Mar 26) in the NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The freshman at University of California, Berkeley clocked 1 min 38.83 sec, faster than his initial heat timing of 1 min 40.44 sec.

Jack Conger from the University of Texas clocked 1 min 37.35 sec to take the throne breaking Singapore's Olympic champion Joseph Schooling's record of 1 min 37.97 sec.



Schooling failed to make it to the finals of the event after finishing last in his heat with a timing of 1 min 45.47 sec.